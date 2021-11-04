Prince Albert 'furious' about his ex's comments on Princess Charlene Nicole Coste is the mother of Albert's eldest son, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste

Prince Albert has said he is "furious" about comments made by his former girlfriend, Nicole Coste, regarding his wife Princess Charlene.

Former Air France flight attendant Nicole, who is the mother of Albert's eldest son, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, claimed in an interview with Paris Match magazine in September 2021 that Charlene had changed Alexandre's room when she got engaged to the prince in 2010.

READ: Prince Albert enjoys family outing with twins Jacques and Gabriella

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share highlights from their relationship

Opening up to French publication, Point De Vue, the 63-year-old Monaco royal said that he did not know that Nicole was going to make such comments about his wife.

"She had just informed me that she was going to release something, I thought it would be just a birthday photo", he said. "It was inappropriate, I was furious to find that out."

Nicole Coste and her son, Alexandre

Alexandre turned 18 in August and was pictured celebrating the occasion with his half-sister, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi.

Albert confirmed he was the biological father of Alexandre in May 2005, just before he was enthroned as Prince of Monaco.

The royal also fathered Jazmin, born in 1992, with real estate agent Tamara Rotolo. She was confirmed as Prince Albert's daughter in 2006 when she was almost 16 years old. He had previously said he wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult. Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents never married.

RELATED: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story: how they met, their current crisis and more

SEE: Princess Charlene's luxurious palace she hasn't been in since May

Prince Albert pictured at COP26 this week

Albert, who is currently attending events at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is awaiting Charlene's imminent return to Monaco this month.

The princess has remained grounded in South Africa since May, following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection. She has been recovering after undergoing a "final" operation in October.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, the prince revealed that he hopes to be able to travel with Charlene to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

However, he also said that there is a possibility this might not happen, continuing: "We'll make that decision at the last minute."

Previously, he stated that he expected Charlene to return to Monaco in time for the country's National Day, which is on 19 November.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.