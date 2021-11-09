Princess Charlene breaks silence after reuniting with family after six months The royal arrived back to Monaco via private jet

Princess Charlene reunited with her family, husband Prince Albert of Monaco and their two children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Monday morning, after having spent six months in South Africa recovering from an illness.

The Monegasque royal posed for adorable pictures with her family as she and Prince Albert took their children to school and as the day came to an end, the 43-year-old sent a message to her fans via social media.

Taking to Instagram, Charlene shared one of the pictures that they had released earlier in the day via their official Facebook, and wrote: "Happy day today. Thank you all for keeping me strong!!" She ended the message with a red heart emoji.

The sweet post was an instant hit with friends and fans and soon garnered over 2,000 responses.

Princess Charlene shared a picture from their reunion earlier in the day

"So happy you are reunited with the family, and feeling better," wrote follower one, whilst a second remarked: "Welcome home."

A third added: "The sweetest picture! I am so happy for you and your family!"

Charlene has spent the past six months in South Africa, following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, during which time she has undergone operations.

The royal brought a new dog back from South Africa

She was last pictured publicly in Monaco in January but Prince Albert revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he hoped to be able to travel with his wife to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

The Monaco royals are also expected to celebrate the principality's National Day on 19 November.

Charlene was last pictured with her family in South Africa in August, sharing some sweet family photos on her Instagram account at the time.

During her recovery period in South Africa, the princess missed her tenth wedding anniversary with Albert in July, with the palace posting a series of videos documenting their marriage to commemorate the milestone.