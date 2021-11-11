Countess of Wessex can't stop giggling as she meets adorable dogs during royal outing And they call it puppy love!

The Countess of Wessex appeared to be in her element as she met some playful puppies during a public outing on Thursday.

Sophie, 56, visited the Guide Dogs National Centre in Leamington Spa in her role as patron, where she toured the facilities, including the laboratory, the hydrotherapy area and the puppy block.

She then presented the Princess Alexandra Award for Lifetime Achievement, before paying a visit to the puppy viewing gallery, and viewing a training demonstration.

The royal mum-of-two, who was wearing a grey coat and a berry-hued dress, couldn't contain her giggles as the puppies licked her face and one even appeared to take a shine to her hair.

Sophie, who is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, shares her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with two dogs and a tortoise.

Sophie owns two dogs of her own

She took over the role as patron of Guide Dogs from the Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, in July, after 67 years.

The royal ladies officially opened the new Guide Dogs South West regional centre in Bristol during a joint outing.

The Countess became patron of Guide Dogs in July

There are around two million people living with sight loss in the UK. Guide Dogs supports those with a visual impairment through a variety of services including advice and support, mobility training and the iconic guide dog service.

This year the charity is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the first guide dog partnership in 1931. Thanks to dedicated staff and volunteers - and vital donations - 36,000 lives have been transformed through a guide dog partnership since 1931.

Earlier on Thursday, the Countess attended an Armistice Service before taking the salute at the parade in Bedworth.

And on Wednesday, Sophie joined the Princess Royal and the monarch's cousins at Windsor Castle as the Prince of Wales hosted a reception for recipients of The Queen's Awards for Enterprise.

