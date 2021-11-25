The Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Cornwall share rare personal tweets to highlight important issue It's a campaign close to the royals' hearts

The Countess of Wessex shared a rare personal tweet on Thursday to raise awareness about an important issue.

Sophie, 56, wrote on Twitter: "Survivors of sexual violence in conflict must be at the heart of our efforts to prevent such atrocities, and to bring perpetrators to justice.

"As we mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, I continue to be inspired by survivors, and I stand with them. – Sophie."

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall calls for action to prevent violence against women

The royal mum-of-two added an orange heart emoji in support of the UN Women's Orange The World campaign, which is marking 16 days of activism against gender-based violence from 25 November to 10 December.

The Countess supports the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI). In recent years, her work has also taken her to India, Lebanon, South Sudan and Sierra Leone.

Sophie's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a personal tweet to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Highlighting the cause on social media, Clarence House shared a message from Camilla, which read: "I have asked eight women to answer eight questions about sexual and physical assault: you will be able to watch these videos here over the coming #16Days. Together, we can and we will end violence against women, for everyone and for good. - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall."

The Duchess speaking ahead of the Shameless! Festival last month

It comes after Camilla delivered a powerful speech at a reception ahead of the Shameless! Festival last month, in which she paid tribute to the women whose lives have been "brutally ended" as she called for action to prevent violence against women.

The Duchess was joined by the Countess of Wessex at the biennial Rifles Awards dinner in London on Thursday night, where she paid tribute to her late father-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh.

