Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden reveal royal baby's godparents ahead of christening The couple's third son, Prince Julian, was born in March 2021

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have confirmed their chosen godparents ahead of Prince Julian's christening on Saturday.

In a statement on the royal court's website, the royal parents have selected their close friends, Johan and Stina Andersson, the prince's school friend, Jacob Högfeldt, his cousin, Patrick Sommerlath, and Sofia's friend and co-founder of children's Project Playground, Frida Vesterberg.

Prince Julian's christening will take place at Drottningholm Palace's church and the four-month-old tot will be dressed in the christening gown worn by his father to his own baptism in 1979. The family heirloom dates back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's christening in 1906 and has been worn by royal babies since.

The Swedish royal family will be in attendance at the ceremony, including Prince Carl Philip's parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and his siblings and their spouses; Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are also likely to be joined by their eldest sons, Prince Alexander, five, and Prince Gabriel, three.

Princess Sofia has shared adorable photos of her sons on Instagram

Prince Julian Herbert Folke, Duke of Halland, was born on 26 March 2021 at Danderyd Hospital, and the royal couple have shared some adorable photos of their son since his birth.

An Instagram post shared by Sofia and Carl Philip just a few days after his arrival, showed the tot cuddled up to his big brothers.

Princess Sofia captioned the photos: "Life gave me not only one but four beautiful princes. A sincere thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian's birth."

The couple, who began dating in 2010, were married in Stockholm on 13 June 2015.

