The Duchess of Cornwall given incredible new job ahead of milestone birthday What an exciting opportunity for Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall has been given an incredible role ahead of her 75th birthday on 17 July.

Camilla will join Country Life magazine as its third royal guest editor for the launch of an issue commemorating its 125th anniversary. The special edition is set to be published on 13 July, just days before the Duchess' birthday.

As well as focusing on Camilla's work as patron of more than 90 charities, she will write about her love of horses and dogs and reveal her favourite recipe.

The Duchess' edition will be the fourth time that the magazine has been guest-edited by a royal.

The Prince of Wales has twice guest-edited Country Life, firstly for his 65th birthday in November 2013, and then for his 70th in 2018, the biggest selling issue of all time.

In 2020, the Princess Royal guest-edited the 29 July issue – another bestseller – for her 70th birthday.

Camilla has two rescue dogs called Beth and Bluebell

Mark Hedges, editor of Country Life magazine, said: "It is a great honour that the Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to guest-edit Country Life in July.

"Her Royal Highness is a passionate countrywoman and we are delighted that she follows her husband in presiding over this commemorative edition."

Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla's son, and a longstanding contributor to the magazine, said: "As a columnist for Country Life, I'm delighted my mother will be guest-editing a special issue.

"But rather hoping she won't try to muck about with my copy."

The Duchess has been made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter

Camilla Rosemary Shand was born in London on 17 July 1947. She married her first husband, British army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1973, with whom she shares two children – Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Camilla and Andrew divorced in 1995 and she went on to marry Prince Charles in Windsor in 2005.

On New Year's Eve, it was announced that the Queen has also made the Duchess of Cornwall a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Queen to honour those who have held public office, those who have contributed in a particular way to national life, or those who have served the sovereign personally.

