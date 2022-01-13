The Duchess of Cornwall celebrates incredible milestone The royal is an avid reader

The Duchess of Cornwall is an avid reader, even launching her own book club, The Reading Room, and on Thursday she had a reason to celebrate as the club reached its one-year anniversary.

READ: Duchess Camilla's £3.75million manor house with ex-husband has royal connections

The royal marked the news with a one-minute video montage featuring some of the books that were read during the past year, as well as celebrities who are part of the club commenting on them, like Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Stephen Fry and Dame Judi Dench. The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption hailing the club.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall opens a library in a primary school

It read: "And just like that, The Reading Room is a year old! What a joy it's been to talk to - and be inspired by - so many brilliant authors over the past twelve months; to learn more about their creations and share the joy of their books with you, our followers.

MORE: Duchess Camilla has exciting news for 'cider man' Prince William

SEE: Prince Charles and Camilla share gorgeous photo to mark Kate Middleton's 40th birthday

"Possibly the only greater thing than enjoying a great book, is sharing a love of that book with others…"

The message finished: "We can't wait to embark on so many more literary adventures over the next year and we hope you continue to join us on the journey."

Fans were excited that the book club had reached this major milestone, and they headed to the comments to share messages of joy.

The Duchess marked a major milestone

"I am more than pleased to follow your journey," one said alongside a string of book emojis, while a second added: "It's been great fun; thank you so much."

A third commented: "Thank you from this author and for introducing us to such wonderful authors everywhere," and a fourth wrote: "Congratulations. The reading room has made me read books I wouldn't have normally read so thank you."

SEE: Duchess Camilla surprises in jeans and knee-high socks in new off-duty photo

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall given incredible new job ahead of milestone birthday

In a heartfelt message, a fifth shared: "I have loved the Reading Room so much, it has brought comfort and inspiration, and joy, through the darkness of the COVID days, thank you."

The Duchess launched her book club after she received dozens of encouraging messages from fans across the world after she shared some of her reading list during the national lockdowns of 2020.

The royal is an avid reader

Speaking about her hopes for the Reading Room at the time, the royal explained: "I like it to be something that everybody could delve into and find something that suited them and enjoy it – I think it’s for people's enjoyment.

READ: The Queen's heartfelt gift to Duchess of Cornwall revealed

PHOTOS: Time for tea! 12 times the royal family enjoyed a cuppa

"And I think they get more enjoyment if they can… see little snippets of authors and why they wrote the book."

And from the response it got as it marked its one-year anniversary, it sounds like her hopes came true.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.