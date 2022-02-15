Inside Princess Eugenie's unique bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The royal cousins have grown up together

Princess Eugenie has travelled to the US to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and joined Prince Harry at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The royal cousins have always been close from a young age, with only six years between them, so HELLO! has taken a look at their sweet bond.

READ: Princess Eugenie joins Prince Harry at the Super Bowl after flying over to visit royal cousin in the US

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry talks about mum Princess Diana in latest engagement

As the youngest children in their families, Harry and Eugenie have plenty in common and both have had to carve out their roles within the royal family.

While Harry stepped back from royal duties with wife Meghan in March 2020, Eugenie is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Shared holidays

The Princess was one of the first to know about his romance with former actress Meghan, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have spent a lot of time with the Sussexes.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, Meghan revealed how she and Harry went incognito with Eugenie and Jack to a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party.

MORE: 9 photos that show Princess Eugenie has the closest bond with her royal relatives and in-laws

MORE: Did August Brooksbank celebrate his first birthday with cousins Archie and Lilibet in Montecito?

Harry, Eugenie, Beatrice and William on a ski break in Klosters in 1995

"The four of us just snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," she said.

Royal biography Finding Freedom also claimed that Eugenie and Jack's visit to George and Amal Clooney's villa on Lake Como overlapped with Harry and Meghan's trip in 2018.

Public support

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at the same wedding venue – St George's Chapel in Windsor – five months after Harry and Meghan in 2018. The couples were both guests at one another's nuptials, and Eugenie has been publicly supportive of her cousin.

She was quick to welcome Harry and Meghan to Instagram when the Sussexes set up their own account in April 2019, sharing a photo of the couple at their engagement photocall and writing: "Welcome cousins. @sussexroyal."

MORE: Princess Eugenie reveals adorable nickname for baby August on 1st birthday

The couples had their weddings in Windsor in 2018

And after the birth of baby Archie in May 2019, Eugenie proudly posted an Instagram photo, saying: "I'm just so happy for you!! @sussexroyal."

Eugenie and Jack's son August Brooksbank is just four months older than his second cousin Lilibet, and the Princess publicly congratulated Harry and Meghan on the birth of their daughter in June 2021.

"Congratulations dear cousins… we couldn't be happier for you all," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside six red love heart emojis.

Frogmore Cottage

Before Harry and Meghan moved to Windsor, they resided at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, in close proximity to Princess Eugenie's London abode, Ivy Cottage.

And after the Sussexes relocated to the US, it was confirmed in late 2020 that Eugenie and Jack had moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, just months before welcoming their first child.

Eugenie and Jack moved into Harry and Meghan's Windsor home

While the royal residence remains Harry and Meghan's UK residence, a source close to the Sussexes told HELLO! at the time that "they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family".

When Harry returned to the UK in April 2021 to attend the funeral of his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, he stayed with Eugenie and Jack in Windsor.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.