Princess Charlotte's cheeky moment at Prince Philip's memorial revealed The young royal is so adorable!

At the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service last week, Princess Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, were surprise guests.

The young royals were very well-behaved during the sombre occasion, although there was one brief moment where Charlotte was sweetly caught off-guard.

In a video of the event unearthed by a royal fan on social media, the young Princess, who sat between her brother and her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared to see herself on television – and as she did so, her expression changed.

The six-year-old, who was immaculately dressed in a navy blue coat, caught sight of herself and quickly pulled a face for the camera!

WATCH: Princess Charlotte shares sweetest moment with Princess Eugenie

The moment showed Charlotte's fun sense of humour, which she's also displayed at more light-hearted moments in the past.

At the King's Cup royal sailing regatta back in 2019, for example, the youngster was photographed sticking her tongue out, and it was later revealed that she made the playful gesture after seeing her grandfather, Michael Middleton, in the crowd.

The young royal's sweet moment was caught on camera

Prince Philip's memorial on 29 March gave the royal family the chance to gather and celebrate the late royal's life, following his death last year at the age of 99.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte weren't his only great-grandchildren in attendance, as Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, eight, and Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest child, eight-year-old Mia also accompanied their parents.

Charlotte attended the memorial with her parents and older brother

Viewers were no doubt touched to see Mia's excitement at catching a glimpse of Charlotte, as she waved excitedly at her younger cousin as the Cambridges walked past, suggesting that the pair share a sweet bond.

None of the royal great-children attended Philip's funeral, in part due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The youngest attendee was Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn, who was 13 at the time.

