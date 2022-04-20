The change in Prince George and Princess Charlotte's normal routine from today The royal siblings have had a busy few weeks

There's been a shake-up to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's routines as the pair's summer term for their school began on Wednesday.

The royal siblings have had a busy few weeks as they enjoyed a three-week Easter break from their London-based St. Thomas's Battersea school, filled with family ski trips and more poignant moments as they attended the service of thanksgiving for their late great-grandfather, Prince Philip. The royal children also stole the show during the Easter bank holiday weekend, when they were pictured arriving for the church service at Windsor.

Over the holiday period, the royals were spotted on the slopes and enjoying meals at restaurants in the luxury French resort. One royal watcher also claimed that William and Kate were joined by the Duchess' sister Pippa Middleton.

Back in 2016, George and Charlotte experienced their first taste of playing in the snow when the royals visited Courchevel for their first family holiday. The palace released official portraits showing William, Kate and their young children posing against snowy backdrops.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family," a spokesperson said at the time. "The images show Their Royal Highnesses enjoying a short skiing holiday with their children in the French Alps.

The royal children attend St. Thomas's Battersea school

"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well. The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos."

And before the youngsters headed back to school, they enjoyed a sleepover with some of their royal cousins during the Easter bank holiday weekend.

They were joined by Eugenie's son, August, Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, and stepson, Wolfie, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall's three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

