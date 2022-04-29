Charles Spencer reveals very surprising piece of family history Princess Diana's brother was beaming!

Earl Spencer delighted his fans on Thursday when he shared a brilliant, and rather unexpected piece of family history.

Taking to his Twitter feed, Charles shared a great "fishing feat" he and Diana's great-aunt, Lady Margaret Spencer, achieved 100 years ago.

WATCH: Charles Spencer thrills fans with adorable spring additions to Althorp

Captioning a photo of what appeared to be a newspaper clipping, the Earl penned: "Fishing feat by my late great-aunt Margaret, from a century ago. #spencerfamily #salmonfishing."

The clipping explained: "The largest salmon that has been caught on our local rivers for a very long time fell to the rod of Lady Margaret Spencer, when fishing on the Duke of Abercorn's preserved portion of the Mourne near The Feddans, about two miles down from Newtownstewart..."

Charles shared the update with his 551,000 Twitter followers

According to the report, the fish weighed a whopping 23.5 lbs and Lady Margaret used a Jock Scott fly to secure her impressive catch.

Fans were delighted with the update and couldn't wait to share their reactions with the Earl.

One follower penned, "A most impressive fish, indeed… Must’ve served up beautifully."

A second wrote: "She sounds like quite a lady."

Lady Margaret Spencer lived at Althorp Estate

A third added: "Your great aunt a fisher of fish! A fourth enthused: "That is amazing!! I can't even do that. I can picture her having the greatest time salmon fishing."

That wasn't the only trip down memory lane Charles took on Thursday as he also updated his Instagram feed with a glorious newspaper clipping that showed a childhood image of he and Princess Diana.

In the photo, the future Princess of Wales, who was then aged five, was playing in her toy car when her younger brother, who was then aged two, poured sand all over it.

Charles and Diana had a very relatable sibling bond

The scene was observed by their parents, Lord Althorp and Viscountess Althorp, as well as their two other children, Sarah, 11, and Jane, nine.

Captioning the photo Charles penned: "A snapshot of family life in 1966. #terribletwos #blackandwhite #1960s #familyphotos #spencerfamily #littlebrother #family."

The Earl's wife Lady Karen Spencer replied to the adorable image writing: "So cute," with two red love hearts - and we completely agree!

Fans were also keen to weigh in on the image. One penned: "The look on Diana's face is priceless. Sweet and indulgent but also "Oh Charles…"

A second replied: "How lovely....wonderful memories for you."

A third wrote: "So sweet. Such a warm memory of a playful moment frozen in time."

