Exclusive: Prince William is 'fun, cheeky and warm,' in private, reveals Today's royal podcaster Today's royal podcaster Keir Simmons spoke exclusively with HELLO!

Prince William is a doting family man as made evident during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the weekend.

And the future King has been described as "fun, cheeky and warm," in private, according to Today's royal podcaster, Keir Simmons.

Talking to HELLO! following the launch of his new royal podcast, Born to Rule: When Prince Charles is King, the NBC star opened up about his encounters with the royal family.

VIDEO: The Queen asks Prince William a sweet question during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Describing a fond memory of meeting the Duke, he said: "Prince William in private is more like Prince Harry, fun, cheeky, warm. That was good to know. I feel like in public you increasingly see the weight of the role on his shoulders."

Keir's podcast launched on May 30, and he's more than happy at being able to bring listeners "into my world" to "feast on historical details and modern day tensions".

Summing up his podcast, he said: "It’s a journey into the future of the Royal family…asking the questions that people might be asking in 5 years time. You heard it here first!"

Prince William is much like his brother Prince Harry in private

Throughout the podcast series, Keir explores Prince Charles’ long-awaited reign as all eyes turn to the royals and asks what a more modern monarchy would look like.

Throughout the series, Keir talks to royal insiders and journalists on the beat including former member of Princess Diana’s security team Ken Wharfe, writers Tina Brown and Tom Bower, podcast host and royal commentator Kristen Meinzer and more.

Keir Simmon's new royal podcast, Born to Rule: When Charles is King

Keir - who has been reporting on the royal family for NBC for many years - has also been supported by his Today co-stars.

"Al Roker told me his son is listening and loving the podcast," he revealed.

Keir with Today's Hoda Kotb

He added modestly: "I have no idea over here in London whether he means it or is simply being nice, but it doesn’t matter because Al is just the best in the business. A truly extraordinary human."

He continued: "I want to organise a Jubilee for Al Roker, he is an absolute diamond."

