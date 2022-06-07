Mike Tindall speaks out following jam-packed Jubilee weekend The rugby pro had a blast

With the four-day Jubilee weekend well and truly behind us, Mike Tindall has shared a relatable Instagram post about the realities of returning to work.

The ex-professional rugby player took to the social media platform on Tuesday where he posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes pictures.

WATCH: Mia Tindall dances wildly to ABBA

Joined by his podcast co-workers, the 43-year-old was all smiles as he posed for the camera. In a departure from his recent dapper suits, the dad-of-three opted for dark blue jeans, a grey pullover, and a pair of comfortable trainers.

He captioned the post: "Weekend is over, what a four days!! Back to the @goodbadrugby and these great men along with @worldrugby #keepyoureyespeeled."

Mike stars on a weekly rugby podcast

Fans were quick to inundate the comments section with hilarious comments about Mike's antics over the weekend, with one adding: "But, we’re going to miss your colorful, stylish fascinators!"

Another penned: "Still waiting for the rest of your hat collection! What a weekend!"

A third remarked: "What a great weekend! Zara looked fabulous, in fact all the ladies looked amazing!"

His post comes after Mike made headlines with his hilarious attempts to keep Prince Louis under control on Sunday evening. As the pair were watching the Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box, Mike humorously gave Louis the "I'm watching you" hand gesture.

Mike kept Louis under control

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was sitting next to the four-year-old, could be seen laughing at the sweet exchange between her son and the former rugby player.

This isn't the first time little Louis has delighted fans with his cheeky behaviour. The young tot pulled a series of hilarious faces on the balcony during the RAF flypast on Thursday. Seemingly distracted, the four-year-old could be seen clasping his ears and gasping in amazement.

In another relatable moment, Kate intervened when Louis started to suck his thumb. Attempting to stop the youngster, Kate skillfully patted his head before then tenderly brushing his hand away from his mouth.

