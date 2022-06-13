Why Prince Louis' early childhood and education has been so different to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Prince William and Kate's youngest child was born in April 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are growing up fast and making more and more public appearances, with Prince Louis stealing the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month.

The royal youngster, who turned four in April, has had a slightly different upbringing from his older siblings, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven. He started attending Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, west London last year, following in Charlotte's footsteps.

But according to a new report in The Times, the Cambridges are preparing to relocate to Windsor this summer, which means Louis will not attend Thomas's Battersea junior school like George and Charlotte do. Back in February, the Daily Mail reported that William and Kate were particularly impressed by independent preparatory school Lambrook, near Ascot, so it wouldn't be a surprise if this is where all three children have been enrolled at.

The Cambridges currently reside at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace and will continue to use it as their London base, while Windsor will be their permanent home. They will also continue to use their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, regularly for weekends, school holidays and Christmas as they usually do.

The Cambridges will reportedly move out of Kensington Palace this summer

While George and Charlotte both began their early life in different places, from Wales to Norfolk to London for George, and Norfolk to London for Charlotte, Prince Louis is the only one of his siblings who has lived in London for the majority of his life.

From 2010 to 2013, William and Kate lived in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot. Prince George was born in July 2013 and the Cambridges relocated to their Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, after William transferred to the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Princess Charlotte arrived in May 2015 and Kate captured photos of their newborn daughter as they settled into life as a family-of-four at Anmer Hall. Prince George started his education in Norfolk in January 2016, attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery.

The Cambridges continued living at their country estate, which was a wedding gift from the Queen, until William carried out his last shift with East Anglia Air Ambulance in July 2017.

The family made a permanent move to Kensington Palace in time for Prince George to start school at Thomas's Battersea in 2017. His sister Charlotte followed suit in 2019.

But it looks like Louis will not be a Thomas's student and will instead begin his 'big school' education in Windsor.

