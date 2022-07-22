Prince George's birthday portrait has fans all saying the same thing Prince William and Kate's son is nine!

Royal watchers have all agreed on one point after seeing Prince George new photo taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge in honour of his ninth birthday.

After posting the stunning image of her son on Instagram as he enjoyed time on the beach, fans couldn't help but comment on just how much the young Prince takes after his father Prince William.

One follower penned: "Wow he looks just like his Dad." A second wrote: "He looks just like William to me! Beautiful boy. Happy Birthday PG."

A third wrote: "What a fantastic photo! George looks so much like his dad." A fourth added: "Wow, a little William, spitting image."

Whilst others couldn't believe how quickly George is growing up, with one writing, "I can't believe he's already nine!"

A second agreed and penned: "Wow. They grow up so fast!! Happy birthday, George!!"

Prince George was beaming in the snap © The Duchess of Cambridge

A third added, "Happy Birthday. Time flies very fast…I wish him the best," with a red love heart."

A fourth said: "Time goes so fast! Nine years already!! Happy Birthday George!"

Birthday tributes have also been flooding in from his royal family members. The Queen's communications team took to Twitter on Friday with a very special message alongside a heartfelt photo of the monarch's great-grandson.

The sweet snap showed the Queen and the young Prince smiling at each other on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the final Pageant celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

The caption read, "Happy ninth birthday Prince George!" with a birthday cake emoji.

🎂 Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George! pic.twitter.com/RenASYiAsU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2022

This sweet photo was shared by the Queen's correspondance

George's grandparents, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, also took to social media to share their birthday wishes for the nine-year-old.

"Happy birthday Prince George," the royal couple wrote, alongside a cupcake emoji.

The message was penned as they reshared the stunning portrait posted by William and Kate.

