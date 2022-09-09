Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall shares emotional post after Queen's death

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall shared his grief in the wake of the Queen's death, taking to Instagram to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

The former rugby player expressed his emotion by simply reposting a photo of the Sydney Opera House, with the Queen's image displayed on it. Mike added a simple red heart to the post.





Zara is yet to pay tribute to her grandmother, following her sad passing, but it is believed Mike had a close relationship with Her Majesty, following his wedding to her granddaughter in 2011.

Previously, Mike spoke fondly of how the Queen made him feel welcome in joining the royal family. The sports star credited the Queen for being an "amazing woman".

He told The Telegraph: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome.

Mike Tindall posted this tribute to Her Majesty

"I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on Thursday 8 September 2022 at the age of 96, surrounded by her closest family members at her beloved Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

The Queen with Zara and Mike Tindall

The official statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." After the monarch was placed under medical supervision on Thursday morning, her eldest two children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, rushed to be with their mother at her bedside.

