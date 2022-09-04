Mike Tindall shares rare photos from family day out ahead of big change The former rugby player took to Instagram

Mike Tindall reflected on the end of the school holidays on Sunday, as he shared a series of new photos from a family day out to his Instagram account.

The dad-of-three uploaded some pictures from a trip to The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham.

In the first of the snaps, the ex-rugby player could be seen smiling at the camera with the entrance to the experience behind him.

In the next, Mike lined up for some archery, and it looked like his eight-year-old daughter Mia was next to him. In the third photo, Mike was at the top of a huge climbing frame, clinging on to handles at the top – how scary!

It appeared that the star had enjoyed the trip, however, as he captioned the images: "With the holidays coming to an end we finished on a high (literally) with a little trip to @beargryllsadventure. Fantastic day and that will only be beaten by drop off Monday morning [laughing face emoji]."

His followers commented on both the pictures and his sentiment, with one writing: "The sight of the school gates open. What a blessing."

Mike posted a series of photos to Instagram

Another commented: "Look[s] fabulous… oh Monday is going to be a good day," while Bear Grylls himself added: "Ah so lovely to see…"

Referring to the horse trials where his wife Zara is competing this weekend, a fourth commenter teased Mike: "How come [you're] not at Burghley?"

On Saturday, the royal was supported at the competition by her husband as well as her father Mark Phillips, and his reported girlfriend, Florence Standaert.

Mike and Zara share three children

Pictured arriving in a Range Rover, the duo were later spotted walking a couple of dogs around the Lincolnshire event.

A former member of the British equestrian team back in 1972, Mark and his fellow teammates won the gold medal at the Munich Olympic Games.

Florence is also an experienced equestrian. Mark was previously married to Princess Anne in 1973, with the couple divorcing in 1992.

