Young royal cousins have matching hairstyles at Queen's funeral - did you spot it?

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral took place on Monday at Westminster Abbey and it's an event that will be remembered for many years to come. The royal family gathered to pay their respects to the monarch, who dedicated her life to service.

At the committal service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in the afternoon, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were joined by fellow royal children, Mia Tindall, daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips, daughters of Peter Phillips.

Did you notice the three blonde royal cousins, Savannah, age 11, Isla, 10, and Mia, eight, all dressed in black with matching black headbands?

The trio also all wore their hair in perfectly plaited braids. It was very sweet to see and they all looked exquisitely turned out to pay their respects to their late great grandmother.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in an all-black ensemble by Ancar. The young royal had a stunning diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe pinned to her lapel.

The small accessory, which is Charlotte's first piece of significant jewellery she has worn in public, appeared to be a gentle nod to her 'Gan Gan' who adored horses so it was particularly poignant, as the late monarch was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing and had her first riding lesson at the age of three.

Royal fans were quick to praise the royal children's impressive behaviour online. Speaking about George and Charlotte, one onlooker quipped: "Incredibly well behaved. Very impressed." Another sweetly shared: "They did amazing for the situation, length of time and their ages. Wow! Their Gan Gan would be proud of them."

