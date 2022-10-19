Watch: King Charles dodges cheeky question from school children

King Charles III managed to skilfully dodge a surprisingly brazen question during a visit to a youth centre on Tuesday.

In their first joint engagement since the end of royal mourning, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla travelled to London to pay a visit to Walthamstow's youth organisation, Project Zero.

The King and Queen Consort Camilla stepped out in East London, where the King had a natter with pupils from a local primary school. One child asked the King a bold question! 👇 pic.twitter.com/LtMfibcyFv — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 19, 2022

WATCH: King Charles responds to cheeky questions

Founded by Stephen Barnabis in 2019, the inspiring scheme engages with young people in positive activities to promote social inclusion and reduce anti-social behaviour.

During their surprise visit, King Charles paused to chat to a group of students. When asked about their upcoming half-term break, one cheeky student quizzed: "How old are you, King Charles?"

The King and Queen travelled to Walthamstow

Amused by the question, the monarch appeared to dodge the burning question, replying with: "You can have a guess, you can have a guess".

Despite his witty comeback, another cheeky student piped up: "96" which prompted a chuckle from the King as he progressed down the line.

Later in the afternoon Charles and Camilla viewed some of the practical work undertaken by Project Zero members, including art projects, fashion and boxing training.

Beyond these activities, the organisation provides a safe place outside of school hours, offering an array of hot and cold meals for all participants.

In addition to providing workshops and regular events, Project Zero moreover supports young people with their mental health and employment opportunities.

The royal couple watched a lively dance performance

Charles and Camilla's joint London outing comes after Camilla enjoyed a glitzy evening with her younger sister, Annabel Elliot, on Monday evening. Dressed up to the nines, the sibling duo attended the Booker Prize awards ceremony at London’s Round House.

Camilla – a literature lover – looked glamourous in a black lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare which she teamed with a pair of stunning diamond earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels. Her sibling Annabel, 73, opted for a chic black trouser suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Queen Consort Camilla met pop sensation Dua Lipa

Camilla, 75, was there to meet with shortlisted authors and present the winner with his prize in what was the first fully in-person Booker Prize awards ceremony since 2019.

One of the first people she met was Dua Lipa, who delivered a speech at the event about her love of reading. During her conversation with Camilla, the New Rules singer appeared to say "No singing tonight" - but she later led a rendition of Happy Birthday to shortlisted author Alan Garner, who turned 88 on Monday.

