Meghan Markle’s heartache over mother Doria Ragland's racist abuse

Meghan Markle has for the first time told of her shock when a woman screamed the N-word at her mum Doria Ragland. Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has dropped a number of bombshells about the royal family and their lives but it is also very much the story of their romance.

In a moving piece to camera, the Duchess of Sussex vividly relived the moment her mum suffered racist abuse. She said: "We were in the parking lot leaving and my mum honked her horn at this woman who was taking a long time to figure out how to get out.

"The woman screamed the N-word at my mom. I just remember the grip her hands had on the steering wheel. You could see, so tight where all the knuckles get all white.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals her heartache over mum Doria Ragland suffering racist abuse

"She was silent the rest of the drive home. We never talked about it. I had never in my life heard someone say the N-word."

Reflecting on the abuse, Meghan revealed she never had a conversation with her mother about race. Admittedly, the Duchess said she was not treated like a black woman until she came to the UK.

She added: "Very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority off the bat. They made it such an issue when I went to the UK.

Doria speaks out for the first time in the docuseries

"But before that, most people didn’t treat me like a black woman so that talk didn’t have to happen for me."

Doria responded to her daughter and she said she wished she could go back and have a conversation with Meghan about race. She said: "As a parent in hindsight I would like to have that real conversation about how the world sees you."

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series caused quite a stir when it dropped on 1 December, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

LISTEN: Archie talks for the first time in the Harry & Meghan docuseries

REVEAL: Prince William and Princess Kate brace for Harry and Meghan bombshells

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry accuse the palace of "planting stories" and Meghan claimed that the royal family didn't protect her. The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

Meghan speaks candidly to the camera while driving

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate will be joined at the festive event by husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

