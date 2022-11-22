Meghan Markle makes rare comment about mum Doria and their relationship The Duchess of Sussex has a close relationship with her mum

Meghan Markle has shared a sweet detail about her mother, as she opened up about nicknames during the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

Speaking to Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her mum, Doria, still refers to her by her childhood nickname of Flower. "My mom still calls me Flower," she explained, joking: "I'll be a 41-year-old Flower. That's fine."

The episode also saw Meghan reveal that Sex and the City was one of her favourite TV shows as she spoke with its creator, Candace Bushnell, describing the characters as "iconic".

Meghan has spoken about her mother before on Archetypes, where she about Doria's living situation, revealing that she does not live with the Duke and Duchess.

Speaking about the history of the neighbourhood of View Park-Windsor Hills within Los Angeles, Meghan said: "Any time we go to that part of town where my mum now lives, I'm like 'Ooh pink boxes, let's get a bean pie'." She added: "They are so good!"

Doria's humble home looks as though it belongs on a postcard. Photos of the exterior show it is complete with a clay roof, lime green exterior, a bay window and palm trees framing either side of the front walkway.

The pair have a close bond

The 1,400 square foot property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and Doria keeps the inside private but we can only imagine how cool the interiors are with the help of Meghan's impeccable interior design style.

Doria sparked rumours that she was living with the couple when she popped up next to Archie in a video call hosted by Meghan back in August, but it's likely that Doria visits regularly, living only two hours away from the royals.

Despite not residing with her daughter, there's always plenty of room at the Sussexes' mega-mansion as it has nine bedrooms as well as a separate guesthouse. Their outbuilding has a further two bedrooms, ideal for guests who are stopping over with the family for long or short stays.

