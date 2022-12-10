Prince William left feeling 'gutted' as he expresses pride following England result England were defeated by France 2-1

Prince William has tweeted following the quarter-final match between England and France, which saw England eliminated after losing 2-1.

PHOTOS: Royals wearing chic skiwear! 12 holiday snaps from Kate Middleton, Princess Diana & more

William, who is the chair of the FA, shared a post following the nail-biting match that read: "Gareth, Harry and the whole @England squad and staff, gutted for all of you. You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William visits England Women at St George's Park

William was not in Qatar for the match, with the decision being made due to his "busy" winter schedule.

REVEALED: Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' kind-hearted gesture that follows in their parents' footsteps

DETAILS: Harry and Meghan's Netflix series: Everything they said about Princess Kate

However, the Prince of Wales has been following the tournament closely, even if it meant having divided loyalties when England faced Wales in order to qualify for the final 16.

Both William and Kate tweeted: "@Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since '58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!"

William had been supporting the England football team

The tweet was also sent in Welsh, reading: "@Cymru, byddwch yn falch iawn. Cwpan y Byd cyntaf ers '58. Yn y gystadleuaeth hon, rydych wedi chwarae gydag angerdd a balchder. Edrych ymlaen at eich gweld yn Ewro 2024!"

MORE: Palace sources deny claim made in Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

DISCOVER: Royals' unusual food habits revealed: Princess Kate, Prince William and more

Likewise, a message of support had been sent ahead of the game in both English and Welsh.

The elimination came at a difficult time for the father-of-three, who is mourning after friend, Mark Jenkins, was killed alongside his son, Peter, in a plane crash.

England lost 2-1

"Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol," he wrote.

VIDEO: Prince Harry's reaction when Meghan Markle picks between him and Prince William in old clip

READ: Prince William opens up about heartbreaking death

"Tonight, I'm thinking about Mark's wife, family and colleagues who've sadly lost a man we all loved and admired," he concluded signing off with the letter 'W'.

Mark was a ranger, conversationalist and experienced bush pilot. The plane was a Cessna 185 and belonged to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT). Both Mark and Peter were volunteers for the Trust.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.