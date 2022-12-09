Royals wearing chic skiwear! 12 holiday snaps from Kate Middleton, Princess Diana & more

If there's one group that truly gets the meaning of 'alpine chic', it's undoubtedly the royals. Each year, you can rely on the world's most famous families to pack their finest salopettes and head to the likes of Klosters, Lech and Verbier to carve up some serious powder.

Traditionally a hobby for the elite, it's a winter sport that has a long history with the blue-blooded and it shows no signs of slowing as the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and Prince Harry carry on the tradition. Here are some of the best pictures of the royals skiing holidays over the years...

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

A charming photograph of King Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break in, yes you guessed it, Klosters in 2005.

King Charles and Prince William

Looking gloriously '90s, King Charles and his eldest son stopped for photographers during their trip to Klosters in 1994.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

The first documented skiing holiday of Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton saw them using a T-bar drag lift whilst in Klosters in 2008. Three years later, the pair would tie the knot.

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The Duchess of York strikes a pose with her girls, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, on their skiing holiday to Verbier. We're loving the sunnies.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

The Yorks were also seen skiing in Verbier back in 2007 - here's Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah looking super happy as they head to the slopes!

Princess Eugenie

We love this shot of Princess Eugenie rocking a neon look during another visit to Verbier in 2011.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's ski attire was always on-point as proven during her trip to Lech in 1994. We would totally wear that red puffer now.

Diana loved to have fun with her skiing wardrobe! Her braided hairband wouldn't look out of place on our favourite royals today, either.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Isn't this picture of Prince William helping his baby cousin, Princess Beatrice, with the collar of her ski suit just the sweetest? The four cousins were snapped during an official photocall during a family holiday to Klosters in 1995.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Charlotte

This has to be our favourite royal skiing moment ever! The family cuddled up for this adorable photo on the slopes.

The Danish royal family

The perfect group shot! Prince Christian,Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Princess Mary and Prince Vincent pose as the Danish Royal family hold their annual skiing photocall whilst skiing in Verbier in 2015.

The Spanish royal family

Promoting the clearly excellent skiing conditions in Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017. The conditions would give France and Switzerland a run for their money…

The Belgian royal family

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, King Philippe of Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth never a skip a year on the slopes. Here they are in Switzerland earlier in 2018.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

The Dutch Queen opted to wear head-to-toe purple for her holiday in Lech, Austria, in 2018.

