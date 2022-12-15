Who is Meghan's Suits friend Abigail Spencer? And is she related to Princess Diana? Meghan and Abigail have been friends for years

Throughout the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, fans have been introduced to several members of the couple's inner circle. Among them is Abigail Spencer, Meghan Markle's dear friend and her former Suits co-star – but is she related to Princess Diana? Here's everything you need to know about her…

Is Abigail Spencer related to Princess Diana?

While Abigail Spencer and Princess Diana shared the same last name, they are not actually related.

Born and raised in Santa Rosa County, Florida, Abigail does have some famous relatives, however, including her late father, pro-surfer Yancy Spencer III, but there is no relation to the aristocratic Spencer family.

Everything you need to know about Abigail Spencer

A celebrated actress who has starred in various films and TV shows including Mad Men, Timeless, Grey's Anatomy, This Means War and of course, Suits, Abigail Spencer is also a budding entrepreneur and the founder of County Line Florals.

Meghan and Abigail both starred on Suits, although they had already met prior to the show

Speaking to ET in 2018, Abigail revealed how she first met Meghan during an audition over a decade ago. Talking about their extremely close bond, she said: "We were born on the same day, hours apart, in the same year... she's a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met."

Abigail is among Meghan's inner circle

Reflecting on their first meeting, Abigail added: "I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl? She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met."

Forming a sweet friendship years before they starred together on Suits, Abigail also contributed to Meghan's now-discontinued lifestyle blog, the Tig, and has been present at a number of milestone moments in her good friend's life.

She attended the royal wedding on 19 May 2018

On 19 May 2018, Abigail attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. She even made headlines after fashion fans noticed that she'd chosen to wear a navy blue-and-white polka-dot dress from Alessandra Rich, which Princess Kate also owns.

Abigail was also present at Meghan's baby shower in New York

During volume two of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, fans learned that Abigail was one of many guests who attended Meghan's baby shower in New York, while she was pregnant with Archie. In a newly-released photo of the entire party, Abigail can be seen smiling alongside other guests, including Serena Williams.

