Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's Christmas holiday revealed - report The Danish royal couple spent time with their children

The Danish royals spent Christmas apart, with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie reportedly taking their children to a place close to the prince's heart.

According to Danish magazine, Her & Nu, the couple celebrated the festive season in Vietnam with Count Henrik, 13, and Countess Athena, ten, along with Joachim's sons, Count Nikolai, 23, and Count Felix, 20.

WATCH: Princess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary in Copenhagen

Loading the player...

The magazine reports that the trip had originally been scheduled for 2020 but due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, it was postponed.

It adds: "Joachim finally got the opportunity to show the children the country where their grandfather, Prince Henrik, spent many of his childhood and youth years."

DANISH ROYALS: Princess Marie misses formal family gathering following Queen Margrethe's controversial title decision

The couple pictured with their children and Joachim's sons

It comes as Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary spent Christmas in Mary's home country, Australia, with their four children – Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella,15 and 11-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe spent Christmas Eve at Djursland with her sister, Princess Benedikte, and then stayed at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus for the remainder of the holiday season.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

The Danish royals were reunited in Copenhagen at the New Year's Gala Dinner. Princess Marie was noticeably absent, but it was later revealed that her son Count Henrik was ill, so she stayed behind in France to take care of him.

On the same day that the gala took place, Queen Margrethe's title decision came into effect. As from 1 January, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's children no longer have royal titles.

The monarch's official website has now been updated to reflect the fact that the prince's children will not carry the title His or Her Royal Highness or be known as Prince or Princess. Instead, they will be Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.