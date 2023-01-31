Sarah Ferguson shares photo from secret trip with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie The royal mother was recently in Norway with her daughters and their husbands

Sarah Ferguson has given royal watchers a small insight into her recent trip to Norway over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew - who attended Lisa Marie Presley's funeral in Memphis, Tennessee last week - shared a wintery photo of herself against a backdrop of ancient buildings whilst holding her Little Red doll.

"I take Little Red wherever I go! Our next, exciting journey is always just around the corner," she explained in the caption. "Visit the link in my bio and shop my books to discover more Little Red adventures. #childrensauthorweek #childrensbooks."

During the short three-day trip, Sarah was joined by her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

The family outing comes a week after Princess Eugenie confirmed she is expecting her second child. The expectant mother wrote on social media: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Sarah was in Norway with her daughters over the weekend

This will be the third time Sarah will become a grandmother. Taking to her personal Instagram account, the Duchess posted an adorable shot of her eldest grandchild, August Brooksbank, wearing a yellow raincoat as he jumped through puddles.

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful," she captioned the post.

Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice is also a mother of one, and her daughter Sienna, who she shares with Edoardo, was born just seven months after August, in September 2021.

