Royal fans notice the Princess of Wales' cheeky outfit detail during first visit to Cornwall since new titles

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to Cornwall since taking on the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on Thursday, much to the delight of royal fans.

The duo received a warm welcome in Falmouth, where mum-of-three Kate danced the Hokey Cokey, as you can see in the video below, and was surprised by her former History teacher, before she and William were unfortunately heckled by a protestor.

Princess Kate joins in with the Hokey Cokey

As always, Kate dazzled with her choice of outfit, with many praising the Princess for recycling an old chestnut brown Hobbs coat she had first worn back in 2012.

However, royal fans were quick to notice that Kate was indeed wearing a new £595 Hobbs coat, practically identical to her old one, with just several differences.

The Princess' new coat has different belts around the waist and cuffs, has different pockets and seems to be of a slightly different shade.

Kate debuted a new coat on Thursday

"Several newspapers and magazines publishing that Kate Middleton re-wore her Hobbs London coat from 2012 but they're incorrect. Today's coat is new, it's longer," noted a popular Twitter account dedicated to Kate's fashion.

Another noted: "Kate seems to be wearing a new longer version of the Hobbs Celeste that she has owned since 2012 and worn around 6 times in public."

The Princess' new coat is longer than a similar one she first wore in 2012

"Hobbs confirms the Princess of Wales was wearing their not-yet-released updated Celeste coat. The coat will be available on the website at some point," said a third fan.

Following their triumphant visit, the couple took to their Instagram to share several photos of their engagements and wrote: "Here in Falmouth the @nationalmaritimemuseumcornwall isn’t just the home of maritime history but also a superb educational hub transferring skills and knowledge between generations.

"Of course it got a bit competitive too…," they jokingly added.

Kate has worn the shorter version many times before

They continued: "And what a brilliant place The Dracaena Centre is! With everything from wellbeing support services to early childhood groups, spaces for all sorts of sport and other activities, you can really see why the centre is so special to the community."

