Mike Tindall shares touching message for heartbreaking reason

Mike Tindall, 44, is no stranger to a candid update and now the The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcaster has taken to Twitter with a heartbreaking message.

Resharing a tweet from Minchinhampton rugby club, the former rugby star commented on the sad news that a team member had passed away.

Mike penned: "Horrendous news! Thoughts and [love] to all Euan's family and friends #rip."

The club revealed that the deceased player had been playing with Minchinhampton since he was a child. The squad is close to Mike's heart as his own young daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, four, both play for the same team every Sunday.

Talking to HELLO! At the Rugby Legends Awards, he revealed: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four, so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

At the event, Mike also couldn't help but gush about his adoring wife Zara. He said: "Her passion her compassion, her dedication…" are among many incredible traits which make her a brilliant mother.

The duo have just enjoyed a romantic holiday Down Under after Mike's stint in I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here.

The pair documented their trip in Australia

Talking about whether the would ever permanently move to Oz, he said: "Never say never but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

