Inside Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson's friendship

Prince Harry made sure he slowly introduced his wife Meghan Markle to his family and friends during the early days of their romance – and one of the first to meet his then-girlfriend happened to be his aunt, Sarah Ferguson.

According to the Duke of Sussex, who released his all-telling memoir Spare in January, revealed that the ex-wife of Prince Andrew seemed like a logical first step since the former actress had already met his cousin Princess Eugenie and her future husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"I introduced her to a few other close mates. All good. Everyone loved her," he divulged. "Emboldened, I felt the time had come for her to meet my family. She agreed.

"First stop, Royal Lodge. To meet Fergie, because Meg already knew Fergie's daughter Euge, and Jack, so this seemed a logical baby step. But as we neared Royal Lodge I got word on my phone. Granny was there."

It seems like both Sarah and Meghan got on from the first day, with the author quickly teaching Meghan how to curtsy moments before she met the Queen for the first time.

Prince Harry and Meghan seen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

"I learned it very quickly," the former actress said in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Right in front of the house, we just practiced and then walked in. I met her and, apparently, I did a very deep curtsy."

She recounted the moment in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, saying: "It was so intense. And when [the Queen] left, Eugenie, Jack, and Fergie who said: 'You did great!'"

Back in 2019, Sarah spoke out in support of the Duchess of Sussex, and said she can relate to what she has been going through as a new member of the royal family.

The mum-of-two said she felt "desperately sorry" for the scrutiny Prince Harry and Meghan had been under as she drew parallels to her own experiences after marrying Prince Andrew.

"It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous," Sarah told Vogue Arabia. "She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?"

Sarah was one of the first to meet Meghan when she started dating Harry

Sarah fell short of giving Meghan any advice on how to handle the negativity, adding: "I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it."

She added: "She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he’s so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful – and that Diana would be proud of him and her lovely grandchildren."

However, Sarah did admit to not "really knowing" Meghan in a new interview with The Telegraph. "I don't really know Meghan," she said. "I haven't really met her. I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful."

