Sarah Ferguson celebrates Princess Eugenie's birthday with sweet photo - and you can tell she's a 90s kid

Sarah, Duchess of York shared the coolest childhood photo of Princess Eugenie to mark her 33rd birthday on Thursday and it's giving us all the memories of the 90s.

The proud mum and grandmother, 63, wrote in the Instagram caption: "Happy Happiest of birthdays, my Eugenie .. Spring flowers always tells me the excitement of your birthday is soon and here we are. You are my magical beloved daughter and I am so proud of you. @princesseugenie."

In the sweet childhood snap, Eugenie can be seen wearing a denim jacket with the cuffs rolled up over a white button-up top. And of course, no 90s outfit was complete without a pair of shades and an oversized scrunchie.

Sarah's post was flooded with comments, with fans sending their own birthday wishes.

Eugenie's special day comes after she celebrated Mother's Day with her two-year-old son, August Brooksbank.

The royal shared a touching mother-son snap of the two of them walking in a snowy field, with the caption: "I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx"

And watch this other sweet family moment between Eugenie, Jack and August, it'll melt your heart...

Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank, are just months away from welcoming their second child this summer.

The princess announced her happy news in an Instagram post back in January, showing August hugging her growing bump.

Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena was born on 23 March 1990 at the Portland Hospital in London, with her christening taking place in Sandringham in December that year.

Eugenie, who is currently 11th in line to the throne, is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

She married long-term boyfriend, Jack, in an autumnal Windsor wedding in October 2018. The pair became parents when August was born in February 2021.

