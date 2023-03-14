Sarah Ferguson shares adorable baby photos to mark special celebration

Sarah, Duchess of York shared two adorable photographs of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as babies, as she paid tribute to her "magnificent daughters" in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday.

One childhood snap shows Sarah cradling baby Eugenie at her royal christening at the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, in December 1990. The nine-month-old tot was dressed in the traditional royal christening gown, but reportedly cried throughout the service.

The second photograph shows the Duchess holding two-year-old Beatrice as they step off the Royal Yacht Britannia in Scotland. The mother-daughter duo twinned in pastel cardigans and floral dresses, while Beatrice wore sweet little bows in her hair.

Princess Eugenie's christening in 1990

Sarah wrote in the caption: "To celebrate #womenshistorymonth this year, I want to thank & remember a few of the women I admire deeply, all of whom have had such a special influence on my life; my mother, my kind stepmother, Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth, who was a mother to me, my sisters Jane, Alice, Eliza, Diana and Lisa Marie Presley, who are family to me, and of course my magnificent daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie."

Sarah and Beatrice twin in Scotland in 1990

She continued: "The women who have made up so much of the joy in my life are simply remarkable... and I thought it only right to take a moment for them. I feel unbelievably blessed to have shared mentorship, friendship, sisterhood, and motherhood with these women."

Among the montage of photos shared by the Duchess are also pictures of her with her late friends, Princess Diana and Lisa Marie Presley, as well as an image of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

