Princess Eugenie shares adorable new photo with son August in heart-warming Mother's Day tribute The Princess is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is such a doting mum, and she delighted fans with the latest photo she shared to Instagram, illustrating her close bond with her two-year-old son, August.

The Princess, who is expecting her second baby this summer, took to the social media site in honour of Mother's Day.

She uploaded an image of herself and her little boy holding hands as they walked through a light dusting of snow. Eugenie captioned the sweet snapshot with a heartfelt message. See the pregnant Princess enjoy a recent outdoor visit in the clip below...

She wrote: "I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx," and royal watchers were quick to respond.

One commented: "Happy Mother's Day… beautiful pic and August Philip is so adorable," while others added: "God bless you and your family," and: "Fantastic picture and caption".

The news that Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting their second child was announced by Buckingham Palace in January, with a statement reading, in part: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother".

Eugenie also took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote as Sarah, Duchess of York shared her joy at becoming a grandmother for a third time.

On Sunday, Sarah shared a sweet tribute to her daughters on social media. It comes just after the royal revealed to HELLO! what Beatrice and Eugenie are like as mothers.

She wrote: "I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. "I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday."

