Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank's pre-coronation night out: PHOTOS

The royal family is gearing up for one of their busiest ever weekends, but that didn't stop Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoying a night out in London on Thursday.
While Prince William and Princess Kate, along with George, Charlotte and Louis, have been busy rehearsing for the big day, Beatrice and Edoardo, along with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, do not have roles in the coronation, so are able to relax.
Princess Eugenie is currently heavily pregnant, so didn't join her sister for the evening, but Jack did enjoy the night out, with the trio hitting London's Chiltern Firehouse.
Beatrice kept her outfit low-key, dressing head-to-toe in black, with a white trimmed jacket and pointed patent black heeled boots.
Edoardo went equally casual in white trainers and a white shirt with a blue knit over the top, while hack wore jeans and a white tee – we suspect the coronations outfits will be considerably more formal, with Beatrice and Eugenie often opting for fashion-forward looks for royal occasions.
What are Princess Eugenie and Beatrice doing for the coronation?
King Charles' nieces don't have formal roles in the coronation and are not expected to ride in the coronation procession, however they are expected to attend the ceremony and concert, plus on Sunday they will attend a Big Lunch in Windsor.
What is the Big Lunch?
Thousands of street parties are expected to be held at the weekend, with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch, with much coronation chicken expected to be consumed!
A palace spokeswoman said big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday "in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship."
Beatrice and Eugenie aren't the only lunching royals; on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon.
Is Sarah Ferguson attending the coronation?
Will Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice will be in attendance, alongside their father, the Duke of York, their mother, Sarah Ferguson has not been invited.
Whilst very little information about the guest list for the historic event has been revealed, it was confirmed that Sarah has not been invited to watch the service at Westminster Abbey, something she herself hinted at last month.
Whilst promoting her new novel on Loose Women, Prince Andrew's former wife revealed her plans for the big day.
"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy.
"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly.
"The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from him [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."
She continued: "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!"