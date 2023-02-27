Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share rare PDA as they attend Carabao Cup final Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this July

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a date day with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the couple attended the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United on Sunday.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the property developer, 39, was seen putting his arm around his wife, 34, as they queued with the public to get into Wembley stadium.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who tied the knot during lockdown in 2020, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this summer. Check out their love story in the clip below…

It was a child-free day for the couple who are parents to daughter Sienna, who was born in September 2021.

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

While Beatrice wrapped up in a Carven colour block wool coat and long boots for the match, Edoardo donned a navy blue suit with a matching cap.

Their joint outing comes just weeks after the Princess was announced as the patron of the British Skin Foundation.

Beatrice, Edoardo and Edoardo's son Wolfie on Christmas Day

Beatrice visited London's prestigious Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London earlier this month to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers.

Speaking about her new patronage, the Princess said: "I am so pleased to be able to support the work of the British Skin Foundation. I have admired their work and research for many years, and they have helped so many people through the foundation's pioneering efforts. I am grateful to be working with them, to learn as much as I can about their ground-breaking endeavours."

Beatrice and Edoardo will also welcome another niece or nephew this summer as Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with Jack Brooksbank.

