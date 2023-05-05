Princess Marie-Chantal delights in fit-and-flare dress for pre-coronation reception - and wait until you see her bag

Princess Marie-Chantal was among the foreign royals that attended the royal family's pre-coronation reception on Friday evening - and the Greek royal looked incredible in her angelic ensemble.

The royal opted for a Dior white midi dress which had exaggerated pleated sleeves, and was fitted at the waist with a matching belt for the most flattering finish. Marie-Chantal styled the look with a pair of pointed-toe beige heels and a long pearl necklace, but it was her gorgeous statement bag that stole the show.

© Getty Marie-Chantal looked so elegant for the pre-coronation reception

Accessorising with the Olympia Le Tan x Olympia of Greece book clutch gave a special nod to Marie-Chantal's daughter, as the bag is part of the collection released by Olympia Le Tan in collaboration with Princess Marie-Olympia.

The clutch, which looks just like a book with an owl print, elevated Marie-Chantal's timeless ensemble perfectly.

Princess Olympia was also spotted wearing one of her book bags recently, as the royal accessorising with the 'Martini' version as she attended Sofia Ritchie's star-studded wedding last week.

Marie-Chantal posed for the cameras alongside her husband Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, who wore a navy suit with a white shirt and a matching navy tie.

Marie-Chantel accessorised with a stunning pearl necklace

The pre-coronation reception saw European royals including Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Crown Princess Mary, King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia and Queen Rania come together, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, ahead of the official coronation service, which will take place on Saturday 6 May.

The ceremony will see King Charles III be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, and the pair will be joined by members of the royal family, members of parliament and celebrities to celebrate the monumental occasion.

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

