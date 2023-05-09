Princess Charlotte stuns fans with hilarious dab during coronation concert – watch

Princess Charlotte attended the star-studded coronation concert on Sunday, and whilst the royal tot looked so chic in a cream summer dress, it was her apparent dabbing that stole the show.

During the two-hour long music extravaganza, royal fans were quick to pick up on Princess Charlotte's animated dance moves. As her father, the Prince of Wales, took to the stage to deliver a touching speech, the eight-year-old royal dipped into a spectacular dab.

And much to the delight of royal fans, the hilarious dance move was caught on camera. Watch Princess Charlotte's spotlight moment in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Charlotte appears to dab during the coronation concert

The young royal's hilarious "dab" sparked an online sensation. Taking to Twitter, one user wrote: "Did Princess Charlotte just go to dab and they cut the camera hahahaha," while a second penned: "Did Charlotte just hit the dab for the Prince's Trust or am I seeing things #CoronationConcert [crown emoji]."

© Getty The eight-year-old royal had a blast

A third user commented: "Definitely dabbing there," and a fourth added: "It was a wonderful speech! On another note, is it just me or did Princess Charlotte do a dab during her dad's speech?"

For the glitzy occasion, Princess Charlotte looked so sweet in a cream chiffon dress from Self-Portrait Kids. With its scalloped peter pan collar and billowing sleeves, the third in line to the throne looked picture perfect as she took her seat next to mum, Princess Kate, and big brother, Prince George.

© Getty Princess Charlotte sat next to her mother the Princess of Wales

The trio looked on proudly as Prince William delivered a poignant speech during the evening's celebrations. Paying tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, William opened his speech by saying: "As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

He went on to praise his father's unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth. He said: "My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service.

© Getty Prince William on stage

"It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

The Prince of Wales finished his speech by adding: "Pa, we are all so proud of you. I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all.

"Your service inspires us. And tonight, we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!"

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales at the concert

© Getty Princess Kate looked lovely in red

© Getty Prince William was all smiles

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoying the concert

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert

© Getty Katy Perry performing on stage

