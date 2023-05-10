Why does Prince Louis nearly always wear shorts?

Prince Louis is fast becoming one of our favourite royals thanks to his cheeky antics and hilarious facial expressions.

The five-year-old royal frequently steals the show at key royal events, with his latest appearance at the King's coronation sparking great joy amongst fans. Did you catch his epic royal waving on the Buckingham Palace balcony?

WATCH: The best of Prince Louis

And whilst fans were able to see his exuberant personality in full swing, many social media users couldn't help but notice little Louis' blue shorts worn to his first royal engagement on Monday. From his Christmas Day outfit to his super smart Easter Sunday ensemble, Prince Louis is regularly snapped wearing a pair of shorts.

Reacting to his super sweet Easter outfit, one Twitter user remarked: "What gorgeous children! I especially adore Prince Louis in his shorts and socks," while a second noted: "Oh I love his shorts and those little knee socks."

© Getty Prince Louis stole the show in his cobalt blue shorts

A third commented: "Prince Louis is probably thinking why did they make me wear these ridiculous shorts, it's not very warm," and a fourth noted: "I think Prince Louis should have been in long pants imho, or darker shorts and short socks, but what do I know about royal protocol."

RELATED: Royal fans spot big coronation mistake involving Prince Louis

SEE: What Prince Louis really said in coronation carriage leaves TikTok amused

The phenomenon is nothing new, however. The likes of his brother Prince George, his father Prince William, and his uncle Prince Harry all used to wear shorts until they were deemed old enough to progress to full-length trousers.

© Getty Prince Louis wore shorts on Christmas Day in 2022

The tradition dates to the 16th century when newborn boys would be dressed in a gown for the first year or two to aid with toilet training.

HELLO! spoke to British etiquette coach William Hanson in 2018. He explained: "Today, young boys usually transition into trousers around age seven.

"Prince George is always seen in shorts because upper class and upper middle-class parents believe that little boys should look like little boys, and so try to keep their offspring looking as cute and innocent for as long as possible."

© Getty Prince Louis looked adorable at Trooping the Colour

He finished by adding: "It's one of the many silent class indicators we have in Britain. Trousers on young boys is considered a tad suburban and lower market."

Most recently, Prince Louis donned a pair of blue shorts as he stepped out with his family to take part in the nation-wide Big Help Out. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a highly-anticipated appearance together on Monday as they volunteered at a local scout hut in Slough.

They were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who got well and truly stuck in with a number of garden activities.

© Getty Prince Louis assisting his father Prince William

They joined excited volunteers in renovating the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, with works including resetting a path, digging a new soakaway, sanding and revarnishing the front door, adding planters to the front of the building and adding a mural to create a lasting legacy of the Big Help Out's work.

© Getty The young royal attends Lambrook School

It was a big day for little Louis, marking his very first royal engagement. One of his first jobs was helping Charlotte to paint a planter. Elsewhere, he enjoyed a sweet bonding moment with Prince William as they skilfully operated a yellow digger.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.