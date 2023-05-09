Prince William teases Princess Charlotte and Prince George in unmissable moment

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their eldest children in the royal box

The Prince of Wales has proved he is just like any other dad! During the coronation celebrations on Sunday night, Prince William was seen teasing his eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they danced the night away at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

However, the royal children were left unimpressed with the Prince's antics when he attempted to amuse them by waving his Union flag in their faces. Watch the funny clip below…

The youngsters stood with the rest of the royal box, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, and bopped to the sound of Lionel Richie's hit All Night Long and Take That’s anthems.

In a big royal sing-a-long, Charlotte, eight, and George, nine, waved their flags enthusiastically and swayed in time to the music. Princess Charlotte, who sat alongside her mother Princess Kate, also sang the words to Katy Perry's Roar and Firework, as the US singer took to the stage in a shiny gold metallic ball gown.

Ahead of Take That's finale, Kermit the Frog joined the Windsors in the royal box. The Muppet, dressed in a smart suit and tie, bounced on the spot and waved his flag in front of a delighted Duke of Edinburgh.

It was a special late night out for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s two eldest children after a busy day on Saturday at their grandfather's coronation. Like the rest of the 20,000-strong crowd, they wore flashing LED wristbands. Unfortunately, five-year-old Prince Louis was not at the concert, with the late-night show starting past his bedtime.

During the show, George and William were seen smiling and laughing together as they enjoyed the spectacle. Among the star royal dancers was the Duchess of Edinburgh, who beamed as she danced to Richie's set.

When William took to the stage to deliver a touching tribute to his "Pa" the King, Charlotte turned to George to get his attention, pointing at the stage with her flag. He opened his speech by saying: "As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

Prince William went on to praise his father's unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth. He said: "My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. "It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

The Prince of Wales finished his speech by adding: "Pa, we are all so proud of you. I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all.

"Your service inspires us. And tonight, we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!"

