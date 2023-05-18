Prince Joachim and wife Princess Marie share sweet baby video!

The Danish royals are preparing to relocate to America this summer

It's a big day for Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife, Princess Marie.

On 18 May, their eldest child together, 14-year-old Henrik, will be confirmed in Frederikskirken - the Danish Church in Paris.

The family currently live in the French capital, where the prince has been working as Defence Attaché at the Danish Embassy since 2020.

To mark the happy event, a new video was shared on the Danish royal family's Instagram account.

It was taken on the day of Henrik’s christening on 26 July 2009 at Møgeltønder Church and shows the teen as a baby being held in the arms of his proud mother.

In keeping with tradition, his names were not revealed until his christening: Henrik Carl Joachim Alain.

© Photo: Getty Images Marie and Joachim share Henrik and Athena together

Marie and Joachim also share a daughter together, 11-year-old Athena, while the prince has two sons with his first wife, Countess Alexandra: Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20.

In September last year, Queen Margrethe announced her decision to strip Joachim’s children of their HRH titles in an effort to streamline the monarchy.

© Getty Prince Joachim is a proud father of four

The decree, which came into effect on 1 January, meant that Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena are now titled Count of Countess of Monpezat.

The decision caused major controversy within the family at the time – with Margrethe later taking the unprecedented step of apologising to Joachim and his children.

© Photo: Getty Images Joachim's older brother Frederik is heir to the Danish throne

More recently, she gave a deeper insight into her decision to slim down the monarchy in a candid interview with Danish broadsheet, Weekendavisen's editor-in-chief, Martin Krasnik, at Amalienborg.

"When I let go of the reins, he's there. I am a link in a very long chain that continues, and I believe that he will probably find that out," she said of eldest son and heir Frederik.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will move to the US this summer

Joachim and Marie, meanwhile, are set for an exciting new chapter. The royal couple, who have been living in Paris for the past four years but will join the list of royals no longer living in their native countries when they relocate to the US this summer.

In a statement, the palace announced that Joachim will "take up a new position under the Ministry of Defense as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington DC, where the Prince, as Denmark's representative, will in the coming years help to strengthen the defense industry cooperation with the USA and Canada".

Joachim has been working as Defense Attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris since 2020 after completing France's highest ranking military training course.