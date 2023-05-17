Real reason Princess Kate wore yellow to poignant engagement explained?

Body language expert Darren Stantion explains the theory behind Princess Kate's electric L.K. Bennett blazer in Bath on Tuesday

It certainly wouldn't be hard to spot the Princess of Wales in a crowd on Tuesday. Taking style notes from the late Queen Elizabeth II's technicolour dressing, Princess Catherine donned the brightest yellow blazer from L.K.Bennett for a touching engagement in Bath.

The royal met with Dame Kelly Holmes in light of Mental Health Awareness Month; her dopamine dressing was a sprightly match to meet with young people Dame Kelly's charity supports. The wife of Prince William looked radiant as ever in her spring ensemble, teaming her sherbert lemon outerwear with crisp white cigarette trousers from Alexander McQueen and a ribbed cream top from H&M.

WATCH: Princess Kate steps out in Bath rocking the brightest blazer

The Princess is no stranger to strategic dressing. Her immaculate tailored outfits and colour-coordinated styling are often chosen with the subject of her engagement in mind.

Even her jewellery is thoughtfully curated. In March last year, the Princess memorably displayed her diamond and sapphire necklace in solidarity with Ukraine, having worn the glittering piece for the first time back in 2020 to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

© Getty Was the Princess of Wales' yellow blazer a calculated decision?

Kate's symbolic yellow dressing on Tuesday may have seemed like a random eclectic wardrobe choice, but the marigold hue of the royal's blazer is actually a match for the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust brand colours - she's never not on brand!

© Getty Princess Kate matched her blazer to the Dame Kelly Trust's colours

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton suggested the royal's bright outfit was also a nod to her ever-growing confidence as she steps into a more senior royal role.

"Kate looked happy and confident as she switched up her usual colour palette, as she tends to go for red, blue, white and purple," explained Darren. "Such a colour allows her to reveal her personality a bit more, with Kate clearly comfortable in her outfit choice as she looks relaxed.

Princess Kate epitomised summer in her bold and beautiful ensemble

"Her latest appearance shows she's really evolved into attending engagements alone. The Princess clearly has a lot of confidence and has become a natural at going to these events and meeting dignitaries on her own."

