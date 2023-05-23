Blow for Prince Harry as he loses legal battle over security

Prince Harry has lost a bid to bring a second High Court challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when visiting the UK. The news was announced on Tuesday morning. It comes exactly one week after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a near catastrophic car chase.

The incident occurred after Meghan received a Woman of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala on Tuesday night last week.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

It was alleged that those involved in the chase broke multiple road rules - including running a red light, driving on the pavement, driving while on the phone, driving while photographing and illegally blocking a moving vehicle.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News, their vehicle circled the venue for about an hour in an unsuccessful effort to shake off the paparazzi. They then went to the New York police department's 19th precinct police station, where they switched vehicles in another attempt to get away.

However, Harry and Meghan’s account has proved divisive, however.

Conflicting accounts of what Harry and Meghan's spokesperson described as a "near catastrophic car chase" resulting in "multiple near collisions" have emerged since the incident was made public on Wednesday.

New York police said "numerous photographers" had made the couple's journey from an awards ceremony on Tuesday evening "challenging", but added there had been "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests".

A taxi driver who briefly drove them suggested their spokesperson's account was "exaggerated", while some photographers involved have denied parts of it.

Backgrid, the California-based entertainment picture agency who took the pictures, said on Thursday it had received a letter from the Sussexes' legal team.

It said the letter stated: "We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours."

The agency said it had replied in a letter: "In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.

"Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers."