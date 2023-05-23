Zara Tindall looks identical to this surprising royal relative

The royal family is teeming with doppelgangers. From Prince Louis's uncanny resemblance to his mother Princess Kate, to Princess Charlotte's spooky likeness to the late Queen Elizabeth II, there are myriad examples of royal family members taking after one another.

But did you know that Zara Tindall looks remarkably like Princess Mary, her mother's great aunt?

The team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the archives to highlight just how much the royal ladies look alike. Keep scrolling to discover Zara's ultimate doppelganger…

Who is Princess Mary, the Countess of Harewood?

Princess Mary was the only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, the sister of kings Edward VIII and George VI, and aunt of Elizabeth II.

She later married Viscount Lascelles, sixth Earl of Harewood House at Westminster Abbey in 1922. She was the first royal bride to be featured in British Vogue.

On her big day, the royal walked down the aisle wearing an elegant dress by Messrs Reville. The stunning creation featured a jaw-dropping trelliswork of pearl roses and crystal beads.

During WWII, Princess Mary worked as a nurse and established the Princess Mary's Gift Fund which sent £100,000 worth of Christmas presents to soldiers and sailors in 1914. The majority of boxes contained tobacco, twenty cigarettes, a pipe, tinder lighter, a Christmas card and a photograph of the Princess.

She once lived at the incredible Harewood House in Leeds as the wife of Henry Lascelles, Viscount Lascelles. The Grade-I listed property has been home to the Lascelles family since it was built for Edwin Lascelles, 1st Baron Harewood, in the 1760s.

Architect Robert Adam was called upon to design the home, and with everything from Neoclassical furniture to breathtaking ceiling carvings, Harewood House has since become the choice of filming location for series including ITV's Victoria and Downton Abbey, as well as attracting visitors from across the nation.

What else do Zara and Princess Mary have in common?

Aside from their chiselled cheekbones and radiant smiles, the late Princess Mary and Zara share one other thing in common – a shared passion for horses and horse racing.

Whilst Zara is an Olympian equestrian, her great, great aunt owned numerous racehorses and even established a stud farm at Harewood House.

