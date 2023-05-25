Queen Camilla's designer Bruce Oldfield makes surprising comment about coronation gown

Bruce Oldfield recently made history by designing Queen Camilla's coronation dress - something which he has described as the most momentous commission of his life.

During a chat with Monty Don at the Chelsea Flower Show this week, the British fashion designer revealed it took "six years of his life" to create the masterpiece.

WATCH: Bruce Oldfield reveals he worked on Queen Camilla’s coronation gown for six years

The royal looked undeniably regal in the custom-made gown and the crimson velvet Robe of State for the coronation ceremony, which took place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. "It was a great ask and it was great fun doing it," the 72-year-old designer shared. "Six years of my life, it was fun."

He added: "People called it the capping of my career but the career is not over just yet. It was a great honour." On how he was asked to create the gown, Bruce revealed: "It was asked in a very kind of relaxed, casual way. She said, 'Oh, can you do my, coronation dress?' And I replied, 'Oh yes, ma'am.'"

Queen Camilla is pictured in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace

The beautiful gown featured Bruce's signature panelling to give a fitted silhouette to the back of the bodice, with a short train that was designed to suit Her Majesty's coronation robes. The ivory dress is made from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull lustre finish, and woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, England.

With an ivory, silver and gold colour palette, bracelet-length sleeves, a strong shoulder and a wide V-neck neckline – it gave Camilla a regal silhouette for the historic ceremony. In keeping with previous coronations, Camilla's gown featured meaningful embroidery.

© Rex Queen Camilla wore a design by Bruce Oldfield

The stunning embellishments featured delicate garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows – daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel, representing The King and The Queen Consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside.

Celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread, intertwine amongst the swathes of wildflowers. Embellishing the front hem area of the underskirt and the cuffs of each sleeve are the flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock.

© Getty The Queen wore a gown designed by Bruce Oldfield

It was previously revealed that the royal had appointed her close friend and couturier Bruce to design her coronation dress, though the details of the dress had been kept closely under wraps. The pair have worked together on Queen Camilla's finery for over a decade, though the designer is also known for creating some of the late Princess Diana's gowns.

