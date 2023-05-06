Queen Camilla is utterly regal in silk gown and rich velvet robe for the royal coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are to be crowned in the historic coronation ceremony

In a monumental day for Queen Camilla, who was crowned Queen alongside her husband King Charles III, the royal looked undeniably regal in a custom-made Bruce Oldfield gown and the crimson velvet Robe of State for the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla teamed her Bruce Oldfield couture with matching shoes made by British designer Elliot Zed. The beautiful gown featured Bruce Oldfield’s signature panelling to give a fitted silhouette to the back of the bodice, with a short train that was designed to suit Her Majesty's coronation robes. During the service, she will be crowned with the glittering Queen Mary's Crown, which is set with approximately 2000 diamonds and the famous Cullinan IV diamond.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving at Westminster Abbey

Queen Camilla's dress in detail

The ivory dress is made from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull lustre finish, and woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, England. With an ivory, silver and gold colour palette, bracelet length sleeves, a strong shoulder and a wide V-neck neckline – it gave Camilla a regal silhouette for the historic ceremony.

In keeping with previous coronations, Camilla's gown featured meaningful embroidery. The stunning embellishments featured delicate garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows – daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel, representing The King and The Queen Consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside. Celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread, intertwine amongst the swathes of wildflowers.

Embellishing the front hem area of the underskirt and the cuffs of each sleeve are the flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock.

It was previously revealed that the royal had appointed her close friend and couturier Bruce Oldfield to design her coronation dress, though the details of the dress had been kept closely under wraps.

The pair have worked together on Queen Camilla's finery for over a decade, though the 72-year-old designer is also known for creating some of the late Princess Diana's gowns.

Queen Camilla's coronation robes in detail

On arrival at Westminster Abbey, Camilla poignantly wore the late Queen's Robe of State, which was originally made for her own coronation in 1953. The robe is made of crimson velvet and has been conserved with adjustments made by robemakers at Ede and Ravenscroft ahead of the Coronation.

On departing the service, she will wear the Robe of Estate, which was newly designed and hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. The robe itself was made by Ede and Ravenscroft.

It is made from a rich purple velvet, chosen to match King Charles' Robe of Estate, and has been embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework using the 'Goldwork' technique, with the design also incorporating Her Majesty’s cypher.

The robe features many meaningful details. There is Scabiosa, known as 'pincushion flowers', which is a reference to the Royal School of Needlework’s connection with Camilla and her dedicated support when she became Patron in 2017 as The Duchess of Cornwall.

For the first time, insects including bees, butterflies, a beetle and caterpillar feature on the Coronation Robe, drawing on the themes of nature and the environment and reflecting Charles and Camilla's affection for the natural world. There are also a total of 24 plants featured on the robe, all chosen for their personal associations. These include Lily of the Valley, which featured in Her Majesty’s wedding bouquet and was a favourite flower of Queen Elizabeth II; Myrtle, which represents hope; and Delphinium, one of The King’s favourite flowers and the birth flower of July, the birth month of The Queen Consort.

Also on the robe is Hawthorn, which represents the month of May when the Coronation takes place – and Oak leaves for strength and longevity. ‘Alchemilla Mollis’, known as Lady’s Mantle, which symbolises love and comfort, Maidenhair Fern, which symbolises purity, and cornflowers also feature, which represent love and tenderness. The Cornflower also helps to attract and encourage wildlife such as bees and butterflies. The wildflowers are at the bottom of the robe, leading to the four emblematic flowers of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales at the top.

The coronation began with the King's Procession, where King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey after travelling from Buckingham Palace.

The couple were surrounded by their beloved royal family members for the special coronation ceremony, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry. Princess Eugenie also attended the service alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank, and the pair were joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.

More coronation events will take place on Sunday 7 May, including the special coronation concert which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

Royal fans can expect a similar evening to the Party at the Palace, which was held in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The star-studded line-up will include performances from Lionel Ritchie, Take That, and Katy Perry, along with an orchestra and dancers, as well as a performance from The Coronation Choir.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Gown © PA Images In 1953, a 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II slipped into an extravagant white duchesse satin gown embroidered with strings of pearls, sequins and crystals. The Norman Hartnell-designed dress moreover featured embroidered national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold, silver and pastel-coloured silks.On top of her sumptuous gown, the late monarch wore a six-and-a-half-metre Robe of Estate - made by royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft. It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, a whopping 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s velvet robe.

