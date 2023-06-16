Duchess Sophie receives new royal title ahead of Prince Edward's Trooping the Colour first

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a regal appearance as she attended a very special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Sophie, 58, was invested as a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St John by the late Queen Elizabeth II's late cousin, the Duke of Gloucester.

The royal mum-of-two looked elegant in a black Suzannah London dress with a grey satin panel detailing on the skirt. She also sported the robes of a Dame of the Order of St John.

The Order of St John, formally known as The Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem, is a Royal Order of Chivalry first constituted as such by Royal Charter from Queen Victoria in 1888. St John is an organisation which delivers first aid, healthcare and support services around the world.

Sophie joined St John Ambulance as Grand President in 2004 and heads the work of St John's County Presidents who provide a variety of support for their local St John members.

She has regularly volunteered with St John Ambulance and in 2021, she was presented with a Bar to the Service Medal to celebrate 15 years working with the organisation.

Earlier on Thursday, Sophie opened the Royal National Institution of Blind People (RNIB)'s new London Office – The Grimaldi Building on Pentonville Road in Islington, North London.

The Duchess, who kept her cool in a white shirt dress by Gabriela Hearst for her outing, was given a guided tour and took part in a roundtable discussion on sight loss.

© RNIB Sophie officially opened the RNIB's new London office

Matt Stringer, RNIB's Chief Executive said: "Our new London office is so much more than a place of work. It represents an inclusive and accessible standard that we believe all buildings should be meeting.

"We are honoured that The Duchess of Edinburgh, chose to officially open our new office and can't wait to welcome staff, customers, volunteers, and supporters to our modern London base.

"As a charity, we believe that the world should be accessible to everyone, and this move represents RNIB's values and our continued determination to build a more inclusive society."

© RNIB Sophie joined a roundtable discussion

© RNIB Sophie looked elegant in a Gabriela Hearst dress

Sophie's outings come ahead of a major weekend for the royal family, as they step out for the King's birthday parade – known as Trooping the Colour - in central London on Saturday.

In a royal first, Sophie's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, will ride on horseback at the event for the first time, joining his brother King Charles, his sister Princess Anne and his nephew Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to be joined at the ceremony by their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15.

Trooping the Colour comes just days before Edward and Sophie will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary on Monday 19 June.