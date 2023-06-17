Princess Kate's private words to sneezing Prince George during Trooping

The Princess of Wales shared a private message with Prince George during the family's Trooping the Colour 2023 appearance on Saturday.

Princess Kate's kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were on their best behaviour as they rode in carriages to Buckingham Palace before joining King Charles and Queen Camilla for a balcony appearance to watch the fly-past.

Aside from her youngest son's cheeky facial expressions – which have become iconic over the years – Kate's children couldn't help but attract attention. Unfortunately for George, that means his sneeze was caught on camera.

He was spotted raising his hands to his mouth as he sneezed, prompting Louis and Charlotte to turn to look at him. Sitting across the carriage from him, his mother Kate could be seen sweetly telling him: "Bless you."

Kate likely sympathised with George since she suffers from hay fever. The Princess has been pictured sneezing and sporting red eyes during the spring and summer months - including during a ride in the carriage at Royal Ascot, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and at The Chelsea Flower Show.

For their latest outing, George and Louis matched in navy suits and red ties, with Kate and William's youngest opting for red shorts and socks. Charlotte looked sweet in a red and white dress with wide lapels.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales attended the event for the first time with their military roles. Kate, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, carefully selected a green dress by Andrew Gn which she accessorised with a wide-brim hat by Philip Treacy.

Camilla is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and she wore a symbolic red silk coat dress which took inspiration from the uniform. Her dress incorporated key details from the uniform including the 'The Grenade Fired Proper' embroidered in gold bullion on the collar and the gold bullion back slashes.

William and Kate's kids have made several royal appearances recently, including at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year and King Charles' coronation in May 2023. If you thought they couldn't get more adorable, keep scrolling to see their playful expressions at Trooping the Colour 2023…

