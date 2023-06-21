Mike Tindall appears to reveal future royal summer plans during Ascot outing

Mike Tindall has been enjoying his time at Royal Ascot this week but eagle-eyed royal watchers later noticed that the dad-of-three appeared to be carrying some insider information!

As Lauren Kiehna, creator of The Court Jeweller, pointed out on Twitter, it looked as though a piece of paper Mike was holding in photographs listed the dates of upcoming shoots at Balmoral in August and September.

However, the paper was titled Draft, meaning the arrangements may be subject to change. Referring to Prince William, Mike, Zara's brother Peter Phillips and the Duke of York, the top entry read: "PoW, Tindall, Phillips – all keen, DoY tbc".

© Getty Mike held the paper as he spoke with the Duchess of Edinburgh

Mike and Zara also attended the opening day of Ascot the previous day, alongside Peter and his girlfriend, Lindsay Steven. The couple were spotted in the parade ring as King Charles, Queen Camilla and Peter's mother, the Princess Royal, arrived in the carriage procession.

© Getty Mike with Zara during day one of Royal Ascot

Peter, 45, who is now head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, looked smart in a morning suit and top hat, while Lindsay, 42, opted for a silk blue tea dress and a matching hat.

© Getty The dad-of-three arriving on day two

Meanwhile, equestrian Zara, 42, looked lovely in a botanical print dress by Australian brand, Leo Lin, and a boater-style hat. Peter and Lindsay became close when both their marriages broke down and have been dating for nearly two years.

© Getty Mike enjoyed his time at Royal Ascot

A friend of the King’s nephew told HELLO!: "He is in a great place at the moment and could not be happier in either his private or personal life.

Peter and Lindsay just look so natural and great together and are incredibly happy. They are both very private people, but the pictures of them at the Coronation Concert and those smiles just say it all.

© Getty Lindsay wore hot pink as she enjoyed the coronation concert with Peter and his daughters

"Lindsay really is a breath of fresh air and it’s clear to see both Lindsay and Peter are loving life. On top of that, he has returned to the exciting world of F1," added the friend.

© WPA Pool Mike and Zara at the coronation with Peter

"It is a boy's dream to be working in that environment. "Peter has always been extremely close to Charles, both when he was the Prince of Wales and now the King.

It means a lot to Peter that Lindsay was allowed to take her place in the royal box by his side for a very important part of the coronation weekend."

© Getty Queen Camilla chatting with Mike and Zara

The couple have joined the royal family for several high-profile events over the past year, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June, as well as the Epsom Derby, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

Peter was previously married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 until their separation in 2019. The pair, who share daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, finalised their divorce in 2021.

© Getty Lindsay and Peter also attended the opening day of Royal Ascot

King Charles and Queen Camilla also attended the opening day of Royal Ascot and Princess Anne shared a carriage with Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot.

In addition, the King and Queen were joined by Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles, her nephew Sir Ben Elliot and his wife Mary-Clare. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also stepped out for day one of the races.