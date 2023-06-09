Zara Tindall makes rare comment about children while away from husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall has always been a keen equestrian and the royal is currently competing at the Bramham Horse Trials, as she debuts her own horse, Euro Star, at the competition.

However, the event has sadly taken her away from her husband, Mike, and the three children that they share together, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, two. The Bramham Horse Trials also hold a special place in her heart as they take place just down the road from Otley in West Yorkshire, where the royal's husband was born.

Speaking trackside after an event, the mum-of-three opened up about being away from her husband and children, sharing: "He's [Mike] off somewhere this weekend," she replied when asked if her husband was present at the event. "He's busy doing something for rugby, so busy, in different directions."

Zara looked a little downbeat as she revealed that none of her children had joined her on her trip to the Yorkshire Dales, saying: "Sometimes the family comes up, but it depends on how busy everyone is. With three little people, it's juggling everything."

© Getty Zara and Mike share two daughters and a young son

Although Zara and Mike are apart this weekend, the couple ended up having a twinning moment last Saturday when the pair were spotted attending the Epsom Races together.

The 42-year-old looked refined in a white shirt-style dress featuring vertical black stripes, half-length rolled-up sleeves and a belted waistline. The number also boasted a peasant collar and a midi silhouette, which led the eye down to her elegant footwear. She wore her blonde hair tied up in a sleek bun and fastened by a cream-coloured fascinator that took the form of a teardrop. The prim headpiece was complete with black and ivory designs that artistically curled inwards.

© Getty The couple married in 2011

Her accessory choice was elevated by a contemporary pair of drop earrings that featured fine, oval designs and a silver watch. Zara showcased a natural beauty blend, consisting of a honied skin tone, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a pink smoky eye, and a glossy lip.

Her husband looked dashing beside his spouse, sporting a perfectly tailored black morning suit, charcoal pinstripe trousers, a pale grey waistcoat, and white shirt, and a striped tie that twinned with Zara's ensemble. The pair, who enjoyed their view of the races from an exclusive box, embraced one another as they smiled for the cameras.

© Ben Stansall Zara competing back at Bramham in 2007

Since the advent of spring, Zara has been rocking the shirt dresses. Only last week, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter once again showed off her fun side as she was spotted in a DJ booth in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix. Zara nailed the perfect balance between off-duty casual and quiet elegance as she headed overseas to the celebrity-favourite destination.

Looking glamorous as ever, the equestrian donned an oversized striped poplin dress. The nautical mini dress featured a regal pie-crust neckline, a flattering tiered skirt and statement ruffled cuffs on the sleeves.



Royal fashion fans loved Zara's breezy summer mini dress, rushing to Instagram to comment on her understated sartorial choices. "Zara has really mastered the art of wearing what works for her, she rarely has a fashion miss," penned a fan, as another wrote: "Zara continues to hit it out of the park. She radiates happiness."

