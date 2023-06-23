Princess Anne's sweet curtsy as King Charles and Queen Camilla wave at Royal Ascot

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by other senior members of the royal family at the Berkshire racecourse

Princess Anne was among the royal party who has been at Royal Ascot this week, and on Wednesday, she was seen curtsying as her brother King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla took part in the royal carriage procession.

Standing next to her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in the royal enclosure, the Princess Royal watched the historic procession and couldn't help but exchange a sweet look towards Their Majesties as they processed in front of her. In acknowledgement, King Charles tipped his hat with a smile. Watch the clip below…

The act of curtseying remains central to royal protocol. It's an age-old sign of deep respect to greet the monarch in this way. Sometimes, royal watchers will see members of the royal family bob down into a low curtsy and bow their heads in public if they're seeing the monarch for the first time that day.

On the day, Princess Anne, 72, looked smart in a blue dress with a round collar and button detailing, layering a tailored white jacket over the top. She accessorised with a coordinating blue felt hat with a pretty ribbon as well as her go-to pearl drop earrings and triple-strand pearl necklace.

She also had a dazzling brooch pinned to the lapel of her jacket – the statement piece was crafted out of diamonds surrounding a spectacular aquamarine stone, forming the shape of a crown.

British Royal Jewels delved into the history of the beautiful piece, revealing that Princess Anne had the brooch made from a tiara gifted to the royal on her 1973 wedding day by the Queen Mother.

During the week, Princess Anne has been putting in various appearances at Royal Ascot with her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

On Tuesday, the royal sported a teal ensemble complete with a dramatic hat and high-necked coat and matching dress while for Ladies' Day, she re-wore a dark green dress that she previously wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018.

Princess Anne styled her emerald ensemble with a beautiful pearl necklace and a cream-coloured wide-brimmed hat. Lovely!