Princess Kate sends royal fans dotty in waist-cinching peplum dress

The Princess of Wales recycled one of her most elegant Alessandra Rich dresses, previously worn at Wimbledon

Another day, another head-turning sartorial concoction for the Princess of Wales, who stepped out in Southampton on Tuesday to officially open Hope Street - a pioneering residential community for women and children.

Continuing her ongoing love affair with polka-dot print, Princess Kate, 41, looked effortlessly elegant to attend a tour of the impressive new facility and meet staff, supporters and partners of the new scheme.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in blue

Recycling one of her most-famous Alessandra Rich dresses, the royal chose to rewear her £1,335 peplum-bodice, fit-and-flare frock that she first debuted at Wimbledon in 2022. The formal dress embodies timeless glamour, complete with a Peter Pan collar, pearly buttons and a feminine, vintage silhouette.

The wife of Prince William wore her brunette tresses in her usual voluminous curls, elevating her flawless complexion with a peachy blush, golden bronzer and soft smokey eye.

© Getty The Princess of Wales recycled her vintage-silhoutte dress

Completing her glamorous ensemble, Princess Kate slipped into towering toe-cap heels and was armed with a white leather handbag.

© Getty Princess Kate attending Wimbledon in 2022

HELLO! formerly called on colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, to discuss Kate's ongoing commitment to polka dots for official engagements.

"When you go for polka dots it's very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a warm feel," explained Tash, who added that Kate's expert coordinating of dotty prints in sophisticated colours makes her stand out from the crowd.

The Princess' outing comes shortly after she beguiled racing fans at Royal Ascot on Friday in a cherry-red Alexander McQueen dress.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a dress by Alexander McQueen

Making a surprise appearance with her husband, the mother-of-three reigned supreme in the style stakes in her bespoke belted chiffon midi dress from the British designer.

© Getty Princess Kate wore Sezane earrings to Ascot

Princess Kate elevated her race day attire with a titled red hat from Philip Treacy. Accessorising to perfect, the royal was armed with a vintage Hermes bag and Jennifer Charmandi 'Lorenzo 105' heels.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage

"I adore the sleeves in this dress. I mean the whole look is *chefs kiss* but the sleeves I especially love!" commented a royal style watcher, as another penned: "Kate is definitely in her “Stand out in a Crowd” era. Beautiful outfit."

